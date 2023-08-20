Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Building Fund Incorporation and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Building Fund Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty 21.50% 4.31% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nippon Building Fund Incorporation and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Building Fund Incorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kilroy Realty 0 8 3 0 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation currently has a consensus target price of C$727,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,328.44%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Nippon Building Fund Incorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nippon Building Fund Incorporation is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

This table compares Nippon Building Fund Incorporation and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Building Fund Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.70 $232.62 million $2.08 16.66

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Building Fund Incorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Nippon Building Fund Incorporation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc.) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of June 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.6% occupied and 88.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 35% leased.

