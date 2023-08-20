Critical Comparison: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SoundThinking has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SoundThinking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of SoundThinking shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundThinking 0 1 4 0 2.80 BigBear.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SoundThinking and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

SoundThinking presently has a consensus target price of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 83.13%. Given SoundThinking’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Profitability

This table compares SoundThinking and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundThinking -1.82% -13.49% -7.00% BigBear.ai -55.14% -4,639.70% -43.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoundThinking and BigBear.ai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundThinking $81.00 million 3.07 $6.39 million ($0.13) -156.62 BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.43 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.12

SoundThinking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai. SoundThinking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoundThinking beats BigBear.ai on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

