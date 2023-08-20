Analyzing Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Clarkson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarkson and StealthGas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkson N/A N/A N/A $1.00 34.71 StealthGas $152.76 million 1.27 $34.25 million $1.14 4.47

Analyst Ratings

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkson. StealthGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarkson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarkson and StealthGas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkson 0 1 1 0 2.50 StealthGas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarkson presently has a consensus target price of $3,800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,885.83%. Given Clarkson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clarkson is more favorable than StealthGas.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkson and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkson N/A N/A N/A StealthGas 28.05% 8.81% 5.54%

Summary

StealthGas beats Clarkson on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. The Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance services. The Support segment offers port and agency, freight forwarding, supplies, customs clearance, and tools for the marine and offshore industries. The Research segment provides shipping-related information and publications. This segment also offers digital products, including Shipping Intelligence Network, World Fleet Register, Renewables Intelligence Network, Offshore Intelligence Network, World Offshore Register, and Sea/net; data, intelligence, and analysis services around shipping, trade, offshore, and maritime energy transition; and valuation services. In addition, it is involved in the provision of real estate and alternative investment funds, as well as management services; legal services to the shipping industry; real estate project management, shipping and offshore project syndication, and property-related services; and advice on finance structuring for shipping-related projects. Further, the company provides research and corporate finance services, including equity and debt capital markets and M&A transactions; brokerage of shipping-related derivative financial instruments; supply of MRO, PPE, and safety equipment for the energy and industrial sectors; and equity and fixed income sales and trading services, as well as LPG swaps brokerage services. Clarkson PLC was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 4, 2023, it had a fleet of 36 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 297,841 cubic meters. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

