Integra Resources Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.15 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

