Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.33 on Friday. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $642,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

