Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Raised by Zacks Research

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.43%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.