Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Shares of HD opened at $327.37 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

