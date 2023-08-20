Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$8.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.75.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.