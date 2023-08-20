Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Option Care Health, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,715,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,702,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

