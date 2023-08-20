Boston Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.30 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

