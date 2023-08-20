Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Barrington Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $39.40 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,073,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

