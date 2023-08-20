Brokers Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

