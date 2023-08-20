Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.07 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.