Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 16,466,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,820,000.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares worth $274,444. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

