Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

