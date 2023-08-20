Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -318.68 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

