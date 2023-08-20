Cybin Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cybin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

CYBN has been the subject of several other research reports. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cybin from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cybin Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cybin by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

See Also

