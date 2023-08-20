Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $436.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

