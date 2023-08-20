Barrington Research Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $40.70 on Friday. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 61.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.