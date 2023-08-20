MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

