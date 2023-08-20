Zacks Research Weighs in on Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -214.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $83.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after buying an additional 79,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

