Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

