Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Increased by Analyst

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.85 on Friday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.77. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

