HC Wainwright Weighs in on Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Prelude Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 869,565 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Stories

