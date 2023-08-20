William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

PGR stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.