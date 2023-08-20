Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

