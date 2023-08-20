Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.57 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $985.78 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,704.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -380.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

