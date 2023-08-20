MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MetLife in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $656,000. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 240.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $2,018,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

