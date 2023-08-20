Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Raised by Zacks Research

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.