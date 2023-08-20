Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Raised by Zacks Research

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE WMB opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
