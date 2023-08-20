Astec Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.59. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Further Reading

