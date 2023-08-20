Raymond James Analysts Give Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$1.35 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
