Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

