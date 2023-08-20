KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.