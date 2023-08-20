Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

