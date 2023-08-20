Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 649.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbon Streaming will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
