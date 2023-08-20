Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Carbon Streaming has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -74.62.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 649.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbon Streaming will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.