Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tencent from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Tencent Stock Performance
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
