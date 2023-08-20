Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sparebanken Vest Stock Performance

SPIZF stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Sparebanken Vest has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Sparebanken Vest Company Profile

Sparebanken Vest, a financial services company, provides banking and financing services in the counties of Vestland and Rogaland, Norway. The company operates through Corporate Market, Retail Market, Bulder Bank, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities segments. It is also involved in home mortgage activities.

