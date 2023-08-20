Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sparebanken Vest Stock Performance
SPIZF stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Sparebanken Vest has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $9.23.
Sparebanken Vest Company Profile
