LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

