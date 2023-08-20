LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
