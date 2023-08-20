Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,100 at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,160 ($40.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.84) to GBX 2,800 ($35.52) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.06) to GBX 2,850 ($36.15) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,966.00.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.7396 dividend. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.61%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

