Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,230 at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,245 ($15.79) to GBX 1,230 ($15.60) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,070 ($13.57) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.98) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,404 ($17.81) to GBX 1,387 ($17.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
