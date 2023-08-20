Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,230 at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,245 ($15.79) to GBX 1,230 ($15.60) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.70) to GBX 1,070 ($13.57) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($19.98) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,404 ($17.81) to GBX 1,387 ($17.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

HCXLF stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

