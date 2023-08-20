Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.
