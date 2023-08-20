Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTBXF
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box REIT
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.