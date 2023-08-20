Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

