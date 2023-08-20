Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Naspers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
