National Bank Financial Raises NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$7.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC lowered NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
