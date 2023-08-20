National Bank Financial Raises NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$7.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC lowered NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $4.64 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.