Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DNB Markets raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

