LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.23) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.33.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
