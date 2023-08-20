Inspire Veterinary Partners Plans $8 Million IPO for September 1st (IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) plans to raise $8 million in an IPO on Friday, September 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,600,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Inspire Veterinary Partners generated $9.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.9 million. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a market cap of $49.9 million.

Spartan Capital Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Inspire Veterinary Partners provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Inspire Veterinary Partners runs 13 veterinary hospitals in nine U.S. states. The company’s hospitals specialize in the care of cats and dogs.Â (Incorporated in Nevada) The Company owns and operates veterinary hospitals throughout the United States. The Company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals which serve all manner of companion pets, emphasizing canine and feline breeds. As the Company expands, additional services are becoming a part of the offerings at its hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical care and other specialty services, and, as of December 2022, equine, or horse, care and emergency in one location. As of the date of this prospectus, the Company currently has 13 veterinary hospitals located in nine states. Inspire Veterinary has expanded and plans to further expand through acquisitions of existing hospitals which have the financial track record, marketplace advantages and future growth potential. Because the Company leverages a leadership and support structure which is distributed throughout the United States, acquisitions are not centralized to one geographic area; the Company recently acquired its first veterinary hospital in the Northeast with the acquisition of Williamsburg Animal Clinic in Williamsburg, Massachusetts. Services provided at the Companyâ€™s hospitals include preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams which include: parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; skin and coat health and many breed specific preventive care services. Surgical offerings include all soft tissue procedures such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies and can also include gastropexies, orthopedic procedures and other types of surgical offerings based on a doctorâ€™s training. In many locations additional means of care and alternative procedures are also offered such as acupuncture, chiropractic and various other health and wellness offerings. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. (Note: Inspire Veterinary Partners increased its IPO’s size slightly in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 17, 2023, to 1.6 million shares – up from 1.5 million shares – offered by the company at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $8.0 million. In that same filing on Aug. 17, 2023,Â Inspire Veterinary Partners disclosed that its selling shareholders had increased the number of shares they intend to sell to 4.78 million shares – up from 4.75 million shares – at $4.00 to $6.00. The company will NOT receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares. Background: Inspire Veterinary Partners postponed its IPO’s pricing after the market’s close on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023; the deal is awaiting regulatory approval.) (Note: Inspire Veterinary Partners increased its IPO’s size in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 2, 2023, to 1.5 million shares – up from 1.0 million shares – offered by the company – and 4.75 million shares offered by selling stockholders – up from 4.69 million shares previously – for a total of 6.25 million shares at $5.00 – the mid-point of its $4.00-to-$6.00 price range – to raise $31.25 million.) (Background: Inspire Veterinary Partners slightly increased the size of its IPO in an S-1/A filed May 23, 2023, by increasing the number of shares that selling stockholders will sell – to 4.69 million shares (4,686,747 shares) – up from 4.61 million shares (4,612,839 shares) – and kept the number of shares that the company will offer at 1.0 million shares – to offer a total of 5.69 million shares. The price range was kept at $4.00 to $6.00. The IPO will now raise $28.43 million – up slightly from the initial terms’ estimated IPO proceeds of $28.03 million. Background: Inspire Veterinary Partners filed its S-1 on April 7, 2023, in which it disclosed the terms of its IPO. 5.61 million shares (5,612,839 shares) at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise up to $28.01 million. Of the 5.61 million shares, a total of 4.61 million shares (4,612,839 shares) are being sold by selling stockholders. Only 1 million shares in this IPO are being offered by the company.) “.

Inspire Veterinary Partners was founded in 2020 and has 30 employees. The company is located at 780 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 400 Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452 and can be reached via phone at (757) 734-5464 or on the web at https://www.inspirevet.com/.

