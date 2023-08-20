JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LNSPF. Barclays began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.23) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.33.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
