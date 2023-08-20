Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 260

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

