Barclays Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $993.75.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGXF stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

