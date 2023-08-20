Barclays Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,050 ($13.32) to GBX 975 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $993.75.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
